Rhys Stephenson is fifth celebrity revealed for SCD 2021

Rhys Stephenson is the latest confirmed star name for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Rhys joins the award-winning entertainment show when it returns to BBC One for its 19th series this autumn, once again bringing glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights.

“I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation. I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!”- Rhys Stephenson



Actor and children’s TV presenter Rhys is best known as the face of children’s television channel CBBC, which he hosts live from CBBC studio HQ. He has also presented some of the biggest shows across the CBBC slate, including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, and appeared on The Dengineers and Newsround. Outside of presenting, Rhys is an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity that provides mental health services in schools.

The news was revealed today (Friday 6th August) on Newsround on CBBC.

Other faces joining SCD this year are Tom Fletcher of McFly fame, actor Robert Webb, TV presenter AJ Odudu and chef John Whaite.

Tom is best known as a lead vocalist and guitarist in the pop group McFly. Tom has penned ten UK number one singles for McFly and has also written hits for One Direction, Busted and 5 Seconds of Summer. Alongside his music career, Tom is also a keen children’s author whose books, including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book, have been translated into over 30 languages.

“I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified! My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.” – Tom Fletcher



Robert is an actor and author known for his starring roles in Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Back, and for his comedy partnership with David Mitchell. Also, an acclaimed author, his memoir, How Not To Be A Boy, went on to become a No.1 Sunday Times Best Seller and his debut novel, Come Again, was published last year.

I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens. My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.” – Robert Webb

AJ is a TV presenter whose CV includes The Voice, The Voice Kids, Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, Don’t Rock The Boat and Apocalypse Wow.

“I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon! I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!” – AJ Odudu

And John is a chef, TV presenter and cookery author. Coming to public attention on the third series of The Great British Bake Off in 2012 – which he won – he has since presented various TV shows and currently has a cooking segment on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

John has written for a variety of newspaper and magazine publications on the topics of food and mental health, and has published five cookery books. He also runs his own cookery school, John Whaite’s Kitchen.

“I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth. What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion. Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!” – John Whaite

In July the Beeb announced that four new professional dancers would be joining the show:- World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former DWTS Ireland pro, Kai Widdrington; six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy, Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion, Cameron Lombard and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

2021 will also see a change to the judge’s panel as due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding international travel restrictions caused by COVID-19, Bruno Tonioli, who has been a fixture on Strictly since 2004 and is also a judge on DWTS in the USA, will be unable to take part this year. He’ll be replaced by Anton Du Beke who has been a professional dancer on every series of Strictly since its inception in 2004.