This week at Holby Jan gets the wrong idea

This week in the BBC One medical sagas…

This week in the A&E… Ffion is treated for a shoulder injury, but while examining her, Dylan discovers signs of something that could be far, far worse.

When a delivery arrives the paramedic crew give Jan the entirely wrong idea. Elsewhere, Tensions between Matthew and Ethan come to a head as news of Bodhi being given up spreads, resulting in Ethan throwing away his medication and a physical confrontation ensues between them.

Casualty, BBC One, tonight (Aug 28), 9.30pm

This week in the general wards of Holby City Hosptial Hanssen trawls the CCTV, hoping to put together the clues and save Holby from a potential threat.

In AAU, Chloe is still reeling from the fallout of Eli’s trial but tries to focus on her work – as danger lurks around the corner. Evie sees an even darker side to Jeni when another one of her girls is admitted with a suspicious cut on her arm, and as Carole’s dementia worsens, will Jac come clean to Dom about the risks of the stent trial?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday August 31st, 7. 50 pm