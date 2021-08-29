Pick of the Plots: Monday 30th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, August 30.

Sheree is anxious ahead of Isaac coming home. She tells Patrick that she is taking Isaac to Trinidad and that she doesn’t know when they will be coming back. Later Sheree can feel her power slipping when Isaac refuses to leave and Patricks supports him.

Meanwhile, Gray’s money problems are rising; his boss Laura arrives with a HR rep informing him that he’s been fired due to the caution he received last month. Later, Chelsea bumps into Gray and rubs in his face the amount she spent on his cards.

In The Vic, raging from earlier events, Gray calls Shirley over to tell her he saw Tina on a bus.

Elsewhere, Vinny shares his business plans with Kheerat and Suki. Kheerat isn’t happy that he’ll be working with Phil but Suki is surprisingly calm. Later, Suki invites Honey for dinner and they enjoy each other’s company.

Also, Vinny sees an opportunity to get back at Keegan.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm. This episode airs at the later time of 10.35pm in Scotland.

Tonight’s episodes feature specially-shot reconstruction scenes which take the audience back to the night of Seb’s attack. The truth about what happened is revealed to viewers and to a distraught Nina as her memory returns.

On the eve of the trial, Nina’s unnerved when a piece of music transports her back to the last day of Seb’s life. Upon hearing from Roy that fragments of Nina’s memory are resurfacing, Abi gets an idea and brings to the cafe the bag of items found on Seb’s body. Nina’s struck by the sight of a plastic heart ring and remembers Seb giving it to her. She decides to retrace her and Seb’s steps and takes Abi, Summer and Asha with her to the wasteland where they encountered Corey and Kelly.

Later, as her recollection of the evening comes to an end Nina cries having remembered her last moments with Seb and vows to go to the police to tell them what happened that night.

Alone in his cell, Corey remembers the aftermath of the attack, how he ducked into a ginnel to change into fresh clothes from his rucksack, stuffing his blood-stained tracksuit back inside and stashing it in a hiding place before returning later and tossing it into the river.

Imran and Kelly prepare to go into battle against Corey and Sabeen.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

When Nate returns from work, Tracy immediately heads out, saying she’s off to Priya’s and might stay the night. As she leaves, Tracy assures Nate she loves both him and Frankie.

A taxi arrives at the bus stop to pick Tracy up and she tells the driver she’s not coming back.

Meanwhile, Ethan confides in Amy.

Elsewhere, Aaron apologises to Noah.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Cher receives some devastating news, but she promises to put things right. Later, Cher’s family covers for her, but can she be redeemed?

Meanwhile, a guilt-ridden Cleo agrees to take Walter to his dialysis appointment. She worries that she won’t be able to act normal around him since she knows the identity of his attacker, but will she tell him the truth?

Elsewhere, Luke refuses to stop in his search for Sue’s prison pen pal, and an anonymous text leads Luke and Ollie to a perilous situation.

Also, Zara announces that her aunt Lydia has come to see Cindy, but what is it about? Tony frets over his financial situation.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm