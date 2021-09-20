Live outdoor ‘Identity Parade’ heralds the return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks

Sky celebrates the return of Never Mind the Buzzcocks with a star-studded stunt.

“Everyone at Sky is all a buzz that Buzzcocks is coming back to our screens as a Sky Original. It’s anarchic, irreverent and with Greg Davies at the helm, it’s hit 11 on the funny scale, which is 1 funnier that it was last time round. We’re chuffed that Dane and Shane, Ben and Abz, are helping us launch the show in a traditionally playful manner with their live and totally 90s identity parade – a suitably nostalgic curtain raiser for the utterly modern reboot on 21 September.”- Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment

To celebrate the return of the iconic pop culture panel show, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Sky will today bring to life one of the series’ favourite rounds – the infamous ‘Identity Parade’.

The classic BBC Two ‘Identity Parade’, was a staple round of the series, asks audiences to spot the pop stars from well-known bands and pick them out of a line-up. To mark the launch of the show the public are currently having the opportunity to take part in the round themselves at Kings Cross Station, which launched at 9am today.

Passers-by will step into the shoes of a Buzzcocks panellist and be asked to identify familiar faces within a line-up of personalities from the 90’s most iconic bands – in person! Boy band supergroup, Boyz on Block, will feature in the line-up alongside a regular Joe, testing the public to see how many can identify who wasn’t part of an iconic 90s boyband. Consisting of Abz Love from 5ive, Shane Lynch from Boyzone, Dane Bowers from Another Level, and Ben Ofoedu from dance duo, Phats & Small, the stars had some of the biggest hits of the decade, and should be easily recognisable to any fan – but are they?

“There’s no denying, Buzzcocks was one of the most iconic shows of its time, so me and the lads can’t wait to work with Sky to celebrate the relaunch of the show. Hopefully we’re not completely unrecognisable from our younger years, but we’ll let the public decide when they participate!” – Boyzone star, Shane Lynch



King’s Cross will be taken to Another Level and turned into a 90s Boyzone, with members of the public will be asked to judge the live panel by taking photos with the 5ive potential boy band members and participating live via Sky’s Instagram feed @skytv guessing who wasn’t a 90s pop star – not a Phats & Small task!

The new series of Never Mind the Buzzcocks will be hosted by Greg Davies and will feature the return of Noel Fielding as team captain opposite Daisy May Cooper, with Jamali Maddix appearing as a regular guest. The first episode airs tomorrow on Sky Max and NOW at 9pm.

“Having taken part in the show back in 2001, I’m no stranger to the Buzzcocks’ and I can’t wait to line-up alongside the lads to test the memory of the British public. We’ve come together to make a supergroup celebrating all things 90s, so it feels only right to be a part of re-launching the iconic 90s panel show, which is such a big part of popular culture!” – Another Level singer, Dane Bowers

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, a Sky Original, airs weekly from Tuesday 21st September, 9pm on Sky Max.