Pick of the Plots: Friday 1st October

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, October 1.

Tiffany and Keegan agree to be friends, that is until she gets a letter which states that he has frozen their joint account.

Tiffany is confiding in Whitney at the club when a bottle of champagne arrives at their table. After getting advice from his parents, Keegan realises he doesn’t want to let his marriage go.

Meanwhile, Honey needs someone to take Janet to an important audition but Billy is tied up with work. Honey asks for time off but Suki gives her the cold shoulder.

Honey blasts Suki for bullying her just because she didn’t reciprocate the kiss. Honey is taken aback when Suki pretends not to know what she’s talking about.

Elsewhere, Sharon recommends a solicitor to help Martin with his divorce. Later, Martin gets a shock when he meets the solicitor.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Imran admits to Toyah that he did spend the night of the trial at Sabeen’s but he insists that nothing happened. Sabeen backs up his story but is intrigued as he wasn’t with her the whole night. She makes it clear that she expects him to reconsider working on Harvey’s appeal.

Meanwhile, Kevin, Nina and Asha agree that Corey’s teammates should be made aware of the truth about him. Tim and Kevin accost County’s manager outside the ground but Bob’s quick to remind them that Corey was acquitted.

Later, Stefan calls at the garage to warn Kevin off, and Tim thinks that Kevin should let the matter go.

Elsewhere, Audrey apologises to Rita for damaging her car. She takes offence when Rita suggests she maybe needs her eyes testing. Gail decides to stage an intervention.

Also, Nina clumsily reminds Asha she sees her purely as a mate.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Al uses blackmail to get what he wants.

Meanwhile, Harriet opens up to Dawn that she’s been feeling a lack of purpose in the wake of Malone’s murder.

Elsewhere, Nate and Tracy do their best to readjust to living together again.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A shocking development leads Shaq to confront Misbah again, but will she finally tell him the truth about his father? Sami works out that Shaq stayed at Verity’s the night before but Shaq reassures him that nothing is going on between them.

Later, Misbah opens up to Yazz but omits the reasons for lying so much to Shaq. The truth comes out eventually.

Meanwhile, Nancy decides to send Ella back to live with her mum. Charlie turns to blackmailing Darren.

Elsewhere, Tony suggests to Luke that he should consider wedding insurance. Luke decides to place a bet. Two residents agree to work together to sniff out Peri’s stalker.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm