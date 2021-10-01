Emmerdale reveal spectacular stunts with Meena plot

One of the most gripping and thrilling weeks in Emmerdale’s history comes to air on ITV later this month.

Fast-paced, ambitious storytelling, filmed across several locations and involving multiple spectacular stunts will have viewers on the edge of their seats, ITV has today said of forthcoming episodes.

Emmerdale celebrates its launch date on 16 October and annually have given viewers big plots in the month the show first came to life.

“This is Emmerdale at its most ambitious as we take viewers on an exhilarating journey through a series of showstopping stunts. As the twists and turns come thick and fast, viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, and with Meena at the heart of the story it means only one thing; not all our villagers will survive. Daring and audacious; this is Emmerdale like you’ve never seen before.” – Emmerdale Producer, Kate Brooks

At the heart of the drama, fueled by overpowering jealousy, is malevolent Meena, whose cold-blooded attempts to have everything her own way will cast a dark and foreboding shadow throughout the drama. With twists and turns at every corner, which will no doubt shock and surprise the audience in equal measure, the week’s compelling chain of events will lead to a chilling climax.

No one is safe… who will make it out alive, and who will meet their grizzly end? One thing’s for sure, we’ll keep the audience guessing until the very last moment. Meena in recent plots has been seen as mentally unstable, she has previously murdered before her time in the village and in July this year she murdered once more.

Lacking in empathy, dominated by her own ego, but otherwise normal to those around her, Meena is a manipulative character, hellbent on getting what she wants and woe betides anyone who stands in her way. If you dare to cross her, she will do everything in her power to bring you down, all the while playing the innocent friend and victim.

Over the summer her behaviour became increasingly erratic, leading to the demise of Leanne, thrown to her death from a bridge.

Leanne, mockingly grabbed hold of Meena’s ‘bits and pieces’ box, only to discover a newspaper cutting that led to an accidental confession of murder.

Leanna now fully aware of Ms Jutla’s past sins attempted to get away, fleeing through the graveyard, but having fallen in high heels and injured her ankle it was only a matter of time before Meena caught up with her victim at Emmerdale village’s humpbacked bridge where after a struggle, and a bit of hair pulling, Leanne was shoved to her watery demise. It has been a number of weeks since that happened, but Meena has shown now signs of giving up her sins.

Viewers can get a glimpse of what’s to come in an ITV promo that launches today, Friday 1st October 2021.

Emmerdale, weeknights on ITV and catch up on the ITV Hub.