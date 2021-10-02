Help starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham comes to DVD and Digital Download

The DVD is released later this month.

With the care system at the forefront of the public’s minds, as it creaks under the weight of an ageing population, lack of funding and staff and the devastation wrought by a global pandemic, a hard-hitting new drama, Help starring two of Britain’s most respected actors Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, focuses on life in a care home during the early, dark days of Covid 19.

‘One of the most important shows of the Covid era…a must-watch’ – Digital Spy

This powerful film explores the moving bonds between carer and resident, and the struggle they must face in this unimaginable and unknown world.

Penned by BAFTA award-winner Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, National Treasure) and directed by BAFTA-winning Marc Munden (The Third Day, Utopia) the drama is set for release on DVD on 11 October 2021, from Acorn Media International, following its transmission on Channel 4.

Set in a Liverpool care home, we meet Sarah (Comer), who, after many years of struggling to find work, has found her calling at Bright Sky Homes. Instantly connecting with the residents, she forms a special bond with Tony (Graham), who is in his late 40s, with Early Onset Alzheimer’s. Sarah feels like she finally fits in and has a purpose and the residents feel like they have someone that truly cares.

Then in March 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic hits, and everything is thrown into disarray. Unprepared and ill-equipped, Sarah and her colleagues fight tooth and nail to keep their vulnerable

inhabitants safe, but it seems they’ve been all but abandoned by the powers that be.A determined Sarah goes to extraordinary lengths to protect those in her care, whose conditions make their suffering and isolation even more traumatic.

But the staff’s unwavering commitment, compassion and heroic efforts can only do so much, and Sarah is pushed into a dark corner, as she desperately searches for a way out.

Help, as seen on Channel 4, starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham is released on DVD on the 11 October 2021. Cat.No: AV3650 RRP: £ 19.99. Cert: 15 Running Time: 98 mins

Also available digitally to download and keep 11 October 2021.