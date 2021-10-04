Pick of the Plots: Monday 4th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, October 4.

Honey is frustrated that Suki won’t accommodate her requests for time off work. Devastated, Honey tells Jay and Billy that she can’t go to Miami with Janet.

Jay has it out with Suki but she puts it down to Honey slacking at work. Later, Honey finally admits the real reason for Suki’s harshness to Jay – Suki tried to kiss her. Later, Kheerat and Jay come to blows after Jay approaches Kheerat about his mum’s behaviour.

Meanwhile, Liam threatens Keegan over the way he is treating Tiffany – he will make sure she gets everything she deserves. Keegan begs Tiffany not to take half his stall

Elsewhere, Dotty is stressed about her relaunch event at Ruby’s – she needs a DJ. Rocky asks Vinny but he refuses. Later, Vinny takes pity on Dotty and changes his mind, but he insists that it changes nothing between them.

Also, Nancy suggests Martin ask Peter for his job on the stall back but Peter tells him it’s the chippy or nothing. Dana is still giving Bobby the cold shoulder.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Nina is devastated that Corey has been named in the opening line-up for County. She takes to social media labelling him a murderer. Later, Nina curses herself for giving Corey an opportunity to play the victim.

Later Nina sees red when she spies Corey in Seb’s memorial garden laughing on his phone. What will she do?

Meanwhile, Imran is faced with doing as Sabeen says or risk her exposing his lies. He grills Simon who hands over the phone that Harvey gave him for dugs drops.

Elsewhere, Zeedan has a few ideas to get Speed Daal back on top; James gets some good news from the police.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Chas plays hardball with Al, telling him that he can have a third of the pub rather than the half share he was expecting.

Will Al accept and why does he want a share in the pub so badly?

Meanwhile, David collapses.

Elsewhere, Kim employs someone to track down Jamie.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Yazz confronts her mum for meddling too much in Shaq’s life, Misbah bites back and tells her to stay out of her business.

Meanwhile, Nancy confiscates Charlie’s condoms but Brooke and Scott make her realise the dangers of Charlie and Ella having sex without the right protection.

Elsewhere, Liberty convinces Damon to let Sienna help with planning Brody’s funeral, but will Sienna take it too far?

Also, Ollie’s girlfriend Evie returns to the village. Cindy isn’t happy that Luke has gambled all of his inheritance money away.

Luke bumps into Evie at The Dog, and after the pair talk, he leans in to kiss her.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Bear brings some of Clive’s food to Makeda imploring her to try it. Makeda is can’t deny how good it is and rushes off, leaving Bear feeling guilty.

Makeda chucks the food away, dropping a spice sachet. Later, Clive arrives and asks Makeda about Bear’s visits to the café (he let slip his name). She denies any knowledge but Clive spots the spice sachet. He tries to be friendly but Makeda doesn’t want to know.

Meanwhile, Al’s online social life causes problems at work.

Doctors, BBC One, 1.45pm