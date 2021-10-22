On this Day 1981: Cannon and Ball gave Coventry’s Godiva statue a viewing

On this Day: October 22nd, 1981

The comedy double act Cannon and Ball were in Coventry on this day in 1981 to promote their forthcoming Christmas show at the Apollo Theatre.

ATV Today’s John McLeod talked to the two comedians both former welders from Oldham about their variety show and the city of Coventry. They take a look at the Godiva statue and give their views.

McLeod asks if the show will appeal to people who don’t like Cannon and Ball and gets a forthright reaction. The item also shows Tommy Cannon and Bobby Ball outside the Apollo Theatre trying to find their names on the theatre billing.

The Coventry Theatre opened in 1937 as The New Hippodrome, having replaced the 1884 opened, modified in 1906, original at Pool Meadow in the city. The New Hippodrome (directly to the left of the old building) had a number of names including The Apollo Theatre and EMI Coventry Theatre. It became a Bingo Hall in 1985 and remained so until the 2000s. The site of the New Hippodrome at Hales Street was demolished in 2002. A plaque marking its heritage is located nearby.