Pick of the Plots: Friday 29th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, October 29.

Unbeknownst to Stacey, Eve, who she knows from prison, is in Walford at The Prince Albert. Spotting Shirley, she starts flirting with her.

At the same time, Zack tries to make up with Nancy when Neil enters and seeks to clarify his identity. Chaos ensues as Zack’s white lie catches up with him.

Later, Stacey catches up with Eve at The Vic. She’s pleased to see her but Jean doesn’t feel the same way.

Meanwhile, Sharon offers to take Zack and Martin out for food to cheer them up. Later, the trio return home to a surprise on their – a one-year-old baby with a note, ‘Alyssa is yours, please take care of her’.

Elsewhere, Dotty is desperate for cash so urges Rocky to hurry up with their plan. Rocky tries to pitch an idea for vegan burgers to Peter but he gets rejected. Bailey is unimpressed with Peter’s attitude.

Also, Aaron makes his feelings clear to Ash in public.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Sean offers to help Asha and Nina find Stu by introducing them to his friend Dudley who he met when he was homeless. The girls finally catch up with Stu but he is reluctant to help.

Nina takes Asha’s hand and tells her she’s ready to give their relationship another go.

Meanwhile, Abi hands Roy a wedding invitation and cites the event as a ‘new beginning’ for her. Roy is pleased. Later, Tez calls at No.13 looking for his gun and he’s not happy when Abi tells him it’s missing.

Elsewhere, Ryan witnesses a heated exchange between Zeedan and Hashim. Emma asks Steve for help.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Charity and Mack cook up a plan.

Meanwhile, a deal is struck.

Elsewhere, has Liam turned a corner?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Grace warns Liberty about Sienna’s vendetta against Nate. Later, Sienna breaks into Grace’s flat, but will she get caught?

Meanwhile, Brooke warns Grace to slow down with Nate in case he hurts her like Felix did. Later, we find out more about Nate when he meets with Lexi.

Elsewhere, with Ella’s mood still down, Nancy arranges for Mandy to meet Ella. Ella makes a shocking admission and Mandy goes to extreme length in an attempt to help her.

Also, Leela isn’t sure if James is the best fit for her brother.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm