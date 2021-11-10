I’m A Celeb: Frankie Bridge favourite for first trial, DJ Naughty Boy for first elimination

Frankie Bridge 7-2 to face the first public-voted Bushtucker trial – and is also 9-2 favourite to win the hit show outright.

Frankie Bridge may be favourite to be crowned Queen of the castle and winner of this year’s I’m A Celebrity – but bookmaker William Hill today made her favourite to do the first public-voted Bushtucker trial.

Five years after husband Wayne skydived into the Australian jungle, former The Saturdays star and Loose Women presenter is being backed to go all the way as 9-2 favourite, but also as the most likely candidate to face the first public voted Bushtucker trial at 7-2.

The news comes as William Hill – the first bookmaker to open its I’m A Celebrity market in 2021 – today added its markets for the first Bushtucker trial and next elimination when the campfire at Conwy’s Gwrych Castle is lit in just under a fortnight’s time.

“We’ve already seen huge interest in our I’m A Celebrity outright market and, having backed their fancy to win the show, punters are now switching their attention to the first stomach-churning, terrifying trials, and who will be first to walk back across the drawbridge. “We were more than happy to oblige, with Frankie Bridge doubling up as favourite to win both the show, and face the first public-voted trial. The unenviable tag of first to be eliminated looks, for now at least, to be reserved for Naughty Boy. “It’s another step towards the hit show returning to our screens and the excitement continues to build.”- William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams



Wythenshawe-born Simon Gregson, 47, who played hapless Steve McDonald on Corrie, is 9-2 second favourite to face the first trial, while William Hill makes recently-confirmed permanent Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley 11-2 third favourite to be put through the wringer.

And while the prospect of seeing the 12 celebrities put through a series of gruesome trials adds to the anticipation of the hit show’s return, each year somebody has to be first to leave.

In the first series, it was Israeli-British illusionist, magician, television personality, Uri Geller, who was first to disappear, while in 2020 it was British para-sport athlete Hollie Arnold who was first to be thrown out. This year Dj Naughty Boy is 3-1 to fade out, while former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, 78, and the show’s oldest ever contestant is 4-1 to depart first, with Eltham-born Radio 1 Extra host Snoochie Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – 11-2 to be the first elimination.

While Frankie Bridge is William Hill’s early frontrunner to win the show outright, king of the cobbles Gregson, aka Steve McDonald, is 5-1 second favourite, before new Dad and Emmerdale star Danny Miller – known for playing Aaron Dingle – is also 5-1.

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin is currently 6-1 after swapping Breakfast’s famous red sofa for the castle, after more than 20 years on the flagship breakfast news programme. Meanwhile, EastEnders’ Ian Beale icon Woodyatt, 53, with over 3,000 episodes under his belt, then appears at 7-1.

