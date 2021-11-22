On this Day 1979: Britt Ekland visited Wolverhampton Wanderers

On this Day: November 22nd, 1979.

The Swedish actress and singer Britt Ekland visited Wolverhampton Wanderers’ training ground and trained with the players as well as with Bev Bevan and Melvyn Gale of ELO and others including the Wolves footballer Geoff Palmer.

Ekland became famous overnight in 1964, after marrying comedy actor Peter Sellers. This led her to appear in a number of big-screen movies including The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968), Machine Gun McCain (1969) and the British crime film Get Carter (1971).

Ekland was stepmother to Sellers’ children Sarah and Michael. In January 1965 they had a daughter, Victoria. The couple made three films together—A Carol for Another Christmas (1964), After the Fox (1966) and The Bobo (1967). She cared for Peter through ill-health, including a number of heart attacks, before divorcing in 1968 on the grounds of cruelty by Sellers.