Pick of the Plots: Monday 22nd November

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, November 22.

Dotty is stunned when her mum, Sandy, returns. At the same time, Rocky is nervous ahead of his appearance in court for keying Ethan’s car. He’s not happy when Dotty leans on him to get more money out of Peter.

Later, with Sandy suspicious of his presence, Rocky tells Dotty that he’s leaving Walford.

Meanwhile, Denise and Chelsea realise they have both chosen Christmas Day for their wedding and civil ceremony respectively as Denise opines that Chelsea and Gray are rushing into things. Determined to prove her mum wrong, Chelsea invites her and Jack to lunch.

Elsewhere, Peter is working on a bid to sponsor the Square’s Christmas tree when Janine decides to steal the idea for The Vic.

Also, Sharon tells Phil about Alyssa and that she’s applying for joint custody.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

DS Abney calls at No.13 and reveals that the gun used to kill Natasha was the same gun used by Tez in a raid several years ago. Abi begs Tez to keep the police off her back but she continues to fret her involvement with the firearm will come to light.

Roy is visited by the police but covers for Abi. Once the police have gone, he admits to Nina what has been going on. Later, Roy tells Imran he wants to sign over his flat and business to Nina as he no longer needs them.

Meanwhile, David’s is furious to learn that Max is still skiving off school. He confiscates Max’s laptop but drops it in the process. Max confides in David that he wishes he could put things right.

Elsewhere, Faye is stand-offish with Craig as she returns from prison. Billy catches a glimpse of Kelly at the soup kitchen.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Al approaches Chas and tells her how much he wants her. They almost kiss but Marlon interrupts them, it’s clear what he’s just walked in on.

Meanwhile, Meena goes on a ‘date’ with Billy. All goes well until Dawn turns up.

Elsewhere, Cain is in a vengeful mood.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A visit from Fergus leaves Warren feeling unsettled. Trish is in for a rude awakening as she’s confronted with the truth about her fiancé.

Meanwhile, Sami finds out that Shaq and Verity have been meddling in Misbah’s case. He’s ready to reveal the truth, but when the three of them come face-to-face with Ali, Sami has to make a choice between his emotions and his morals.

Elsewhere, Felix and Martine set a date for the big day. A postcard sends Felix and Toby into panic.

Also, Grace catches Nate as he prepares to make use of DeMarcus’s key leading to some shocking revelations.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm