Hollyoaks launch winter preview

Hollyoaks has just aired its winter trailer at 5pm today on all its social media platforms, teasing an emotional Christmas for the village residents, and many new faces…

HEARTFELT VIDEO FOR LUKE MORGAN’S LAST CHRISTMAS

Cindy hopes to make this Christmas the best one yet as she fears this may be her husband-to-be, Luke’s last, as his FTD worsens and his dangerously erratic behaviour continues, but a heartfelt video message from the man himself might just give her the strength she needs.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorist Becky reassures new friend Ollie that his dad Luke doesn’t need doctors, but will he be sucked in by her extreme beliefs…

MISBAH’S SON, IMRAN, TURNS VIOLENT TOWARDS HER ABUSER

After recent events saw Misbah admitting that she was raped years ago by Dr Ali Shahzard, the trailer teases a reappearance of her son, Imran’s violent side, as he menacingly warns Ali to admit what he did, but how far will he go to get a confession out of him…

TRISH TAKES DOWN FIANCE FERGUS, AND IS WARREN KILLED IN PRISON?

The trailer hints to deadly danger for both village bad boys Warren and Fergus as Trish finds out what her fiancé has been up to, and plans to record a confession, but things take a turn for the worse and it looks like Fergus might meet his demise, but not before admitting that he has put a hit out on Warren…

MERCEDES IS BACK AS HER MCQUEEN FAMILY PLAN TO SAVE THEIR HOME

Mercedes is back and in good spirits, which is exactly what her McQueen family need as they struggle to save their home, and Nana’s health worsens, but will they manage to get back on their feet before Christmas…

DARREN IN DEADLY DANGER

More details surrounding Darren’s kidnapping is revealed in the new trailer as it is clear the real danger lies with the captor Ethan’s girlfriend, Maya, and as Darren stares down the barrel of a gun, will he manage to convince Ethan to spare his life…

CELESTE FRAMES HER BROTHER FOR MURDER

The trailer teases heartbreak for Martine as she is told that her son, Mitchell Deveraux, murdered her niece, Lisa Loveday, but all is not what it seems as he was framed by his own sister, Celeste, as she tries to keep the truth behind Lisa’s murder from getting out, but undercover cop Nate is still hot on the Deverauxs’ tail as he suspects there’s more to the story…

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4