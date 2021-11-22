Meet the new faces of Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks’ winter trailer has revealed a host of new faces for the village.

The Channel 4 soap has aired a new winter trailer on all its social media platforms, teasing an emotional Christmas for the village residents’, and many new faces… Here we meet the new arrivals as seen in the promo.

Matthew James-Bailey and Ky Discala join the cast of Hollyoaks as Darren’s kidnappers – criminal Maya, and her boyfriend-sidekick Ethan.

ETHAN

At the beginning of November, heritage character Darren Osborne mysteriously vanished following a disagreement with Nancy, after she revealed to him that she was pregnant. The audience soon discovered that he had been kidnapped by Ethan, but the reason remains unknown…

Viewers caught a brief glimpse of Matthew as troublemaker Ethan on Hollyoaks during an episode that aired on Monday 8th November on E4, but he will be back on-screen on Friday 26th November on E4, and again on Channel 4 on Monday 29th November. The trailer teases that the new character is set to kill Darren after he overheard a damning conversation, but with his girlfriend pulling the strings, will he have a change of heart…

“My time on the soap thus far has been incredible. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and to be welcomed in to the Hollyoaks family the way I have been. “Working with a fan favourite, Ashley Taylor Dawson, has been incredibly fun. I think we’ve been able to make some amazing content for the fans. “I won’t give too much away, but Ethan is here to shake things up and bring a new, albeit ‘manic’, energy to the village – unfortunately so for Darren, and he won’t be the last to have the displeasure of meeting Ethan…I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on. Ethan’s definitely coming in with a bang.” – Matthew James-Bailey

Secrets surrounding Darren’s kidnappers will soon be uncovered, and the audience will see just how dangerous Maya can be, and how far Ethan will go to prove himself to her…

MAYA

The trailer reveals that new character Maya is not one to be messed with, as no one has ever lived to give evidence against her, as she pressures her boyfriend to murder Darren. All village residents should fear this new femme fatale…

Ky’s first appearance as twisted Maya on Hollyoaks is Tuesday 30th November on E4, and Wednesday 1st December on Channel 4.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Hollyoaks as Maya! She is your classic ‘Femme Fatale’. It’s been great to play the new female villain, but, boy, she’s ruthless… Unfortunately for Darren he was her next victim which not only sees him but the whole village on their toes…” – Ky Discala

Other new faces include…

HONOUR

New character Honour is revealed to be Warren’s new prison psychiatrist, but will she manage to break down his walls and get him to open up…

LIZZIE

Singleton Sid looks like he’s getting back on the saddle as he starts dating again and he gets intimate with new character, Lizzie, but things could be over before they began as she catches him doing a runner on her…

SERENA

Viewers might recognise the new character after she went on a date with Sid earlier this year under the alias ‘Galaxy’. She is back in the village, and it looks like she has a close connection to Sid’s most recent date, Lizzie, as she asks him to make a decision…

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4