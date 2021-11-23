Former Emmerdale star Dominic Power joins Hollyoaks

Dominic Power has joined the cast of Hollyoaks.

The actor will play a happy-go-lucky courier called ‘Dave’ in the soap.

It soon becomes apparent there’s more than meets the eye with Dave whose world could be brought crashing down when a shocking discovery is made.

Dave’s arrival in the village proves to be a real baptism of fire as he butts heads with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) over the sale of a dolls house and later, the McQueen residence … expect fireworks.

Dominic’s first appearance on Hollyoaks as Dave will be on Wednesday 1st December on E4 and again on Thursday 2nd December on Channel 4.

“It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic British soap [and] I can’t wait for the Hollyoaks fans to meet Dave.” – Dominic Power

The actor is best known for his role as philanderer-turned-murderer Cameron Murray in ITV soap Emmerdale from 2011 until 2013. Dominic has also appeared in The Bill, Unforgotten, and Doctors.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7PM on E4, and 6:30PM on Channel 4