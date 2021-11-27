ITV pulls I’m A Celebrity in Storm Arwen aftermath

The show won’t air this weekend due to damage caused by the storm.

ITV has cancelled I’m A Celebrity this weekend as the show’s production team deals with the fallout of extreme weather conditions.

A statement on the show’s social media channels reads: “Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).”

ITV will, across the two nights I’m A Celebrity is off-air, look back to previous series of the hit reality show with two highlights programmes voiced by Ant & Dec. These compilation shows may be familiar to ITV2 viewers as they were previously shown there with former campmate Joel Dommett providing the narration.

This years’ contestants have also been removed from Gwrych castle – the show’s temporary home for a second year running due to coronavirus restrictions – while repair work is carried out.

“While we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.” – I’m A Celebrity

The celebrities – including former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, music producer Naughty Boy, and choreographer Arlene Phillips – are all back in self-isolation as they await news on a return to the castle.