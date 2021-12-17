On this Day 1965: Ken Dodd at ATV

On this Day: December 17th, 1965.

ATV Today reporter Gwyn Richards talks to Ken Dodd who reads out a selection of funny words that are the response to a competition he has been running.

He then talks to Gwen about his role of Humpty Dumpty in this year’s pantomime at the Birmingham Theatre (Hippodrome) and finally tells Gwyn about Knotty Ash and the Diddy Men.

Ken would in the late 1960s host his own ATV series, produced at the ATV Elstree Centre, and make a cameo appearance in ATV Birmingham based soap Crossroads appearing as himself.