‘Enders Rose tipped for Strictly Come Dancing win

The EastEnders regular has proved a hit with Strictly viewers.

Research by PokerListings.com reveals that online interest for favourites Rose and Giovanni has been almost three times higher than fellow finalists John and Johannes in the 2021 series, with the final due to air this Saturday.

Analysis of Google search data reveals that Rose and Giovanni have been 150% more popular than John and Johannes, and 42% more popular than AJ and Kai over the course of the current series.

A spokesperson for PokerListings.com commented on the findings:

“It’s clear from the data that the internet has already picked their winner for this year’s series, so it’ll be fascinating to see how these findings match up to the real results this weekend. Thus far, Rose has avoided the dreaded dance-off, whilst both John and AJ have been in the bottom two, suggesting that Rose will be the clear winner, taking home the glitterball this Saturday.

“With searches high for all three, it is likely the result will be spoken about for weeks to come.”