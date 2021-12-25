TV Highlights: From party songs to festive baking

Telly Today highlights from Sky, Channel 4 and Channel 5…

Britain’s Favourite Party Songs

Dance craze hits sees Channel 5 turn up the music, whack on the portable multicoloured spotlights and invite the whole country round for the biggest Christmas Day party of 2021.

5 celebrate the best-loved dance records from across the past 50 years and more, but not in the house music, disco or techno sense — this festive bonanza could just as easily be called Britain’s favourite hit dances, as the songs here all spawned some sort of special moves to go with them, from the irresistible, regimentation of The Macarena to the foolproof thumbs-in-belt, shoulder-dip

1970s teens did to Mud’s Tiger Feet, from the cool physical stylings of Vogue to the absurdist commands of Agadoo…

Tonally, there’s no room for NME-style musical critiques. This is Christmas — and Channel 5 is going to have a party that’s a pure, Eurovision-style shameless romp, a fun-filled festival of kitsch,

cheese and sheer earwormery — which lends itself perfectly to a classic countdown format to keep viewers even more hooked.

The programme will tell the stories of each song and its routine with loads of evocative archives, not just of the original performances and dances, but of supporting outside events and historical

context where helpful. And, of course, there’s footage of non-professionals attempting the moves, including the rich and famous. Into that mix, the meat of our editorial perspective comes from interviews with artists behind some of the hits, choreographers who created the shapes we’ve all drunkenly thrown, and various celebs and fans.

Britain’s Favourite Party Songs, Channel 5, 9 pm

Peter Rabbit 2

That loveable rabbit is back! James Cordon, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne and Margot Robbie reprise their roles from the 2018 family smash hit, and this time Peter’s going rogue. With their past animosity behind them, Bea and Thomas are now married and living in harmony with the rabbits as a makeshift family. But despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.

Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Peter Rabbit 2, Sky Cinema, from today

The Great Christmas Bake Off

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding invite the stars from the award-winning hit drama It’s A Sin to join them in the famous white tent to celebrate Christmas.

Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley compete for the coveted Christmas Star Baker title, before TGBBO wrap up Christmas with the London Community Gospel Choir as they perform their version of All I Want for Christmas.

The Great Christmas Bake Off, Channel 4, 8 pm