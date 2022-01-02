BBC One continue to travel with The Tourist

Best on the Box for January 2nd.

Fuelled by the knowledge there’s somebody out there who knows him, The Man (Jamie Dornan) enlists Luci’s (Shalom Brune-Franklin) help to track down the location of the mystery caller.

But time is slipping away, and they quickly realise they’re looking for a needle in a very dusty haystack. Unbeknownst to the pair, one of the most highly regarded cops in Australia is on their tail. The officious Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers (Damon Herriman) arrives in the outback from the big city, but soon his new partner Sergeant Lammon’s (Kamil Ellis) small-town enthusiasm begins to grate.

Meanwhile, Helen (Danielle Macdonald) and Ethan’s (Greg Larsen) day off is interrupted when she stumbles across a new lead in her investigation. Torn, she makes a bold decision to go down a dangerous path, but it comes at a personal cost.

The Tourist also stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades.

The Tourist, BBC One, 9 pm