Best on the Box Highlights

BBC One continue to travel with The Tourist

January 2, 2022
James Ryder
No Comments
Best on the Box for January 2nd.

Fuelled by the knowledge there’s somebody out there who knows him, The Man (Jamie Dornan) enlists Luci’s (Shalom Brune-Franklin) help to track down the location of the mystery caller.

But time is slipping away, and they quickly realise they’re looking for a needle in a very dusty haystack. Unbeknownst to the pair, one of the most highly regarded cops in Australia is on their tail. The officious Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers (Damon Herriman) arrives in the outback from the big city, but soon his new partner Sergeant Lammon’s (Kamil Ellis) small-town enthusiasm begins to grate.

Meanwhile, Helen (Danielle Macdonald) and Ethan’s (Greg Larsen) day off is interrupted when she stumbles across a new lead in her investigation. Torn, she makes a bold decision to go down a dangerous path, but it comes at a personal cost.

The Tourist also stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades.

The Tourist, BBC One, 9 pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 3rd January

January 3, 2022
Dominic Knight
Best on the Box Highlights

Channel 4 head to Zante

January 3, 2022
Neil Lang
Highlights Pick of the Plots

River City: Kim fears her violent ex will come looking for her…

January 3, 2022
Shaun Linden
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pobol y Cwm: Mark makes a terrible mistake | Rownd a Rownd: Ken and Kay head for a row

January 3, 2022
Mike Watkins