Broadcasting ITV

ITV release preview of Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

January 3, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
It’s the latest series for ITV stars Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly

Not only does the primetime entertainment game show feature the world’s first limitless jackpot, but it also marks Ant & Dec’s first new show in over ten years. Every question is an opportunity to climb the endless money ladder and reach the big money, but only a correct answer banks the cash.

If they Push their luck too far and they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all. Packed with drama, jeopardy and real emotion, it’s quite literally the biggest prize ever conceived.

The five-part series features the world’s first-ever limitless jackpot and a money ladder that never… ever… ends.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV, ITV Hub and STV/UTV.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Broadcasting ITV

Brenda Blethyn returns to Vera for more crime drama

January 4, 2022
James Ryder
Broadcasting Channel 4

The first-ever prehistoric excavation for The Great British Dig

January 3, 2022
Mike Watkins
Broadcasting Channel 5

Channel 5 go on board HMS Northumberland for a tour of duty

January 3, 2022
Neil Lang
Broadcasting Telly Today

TV Highlights: From Corrie Cock-ups to Salvador Dali

January 3, 2022
Shaun Linden