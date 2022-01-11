Channel 4 and Heinz launch ‘digital comedy cooking series’

The cross-platform creative partnership will see ‘Flex Kitchen’ air across Channel 4’s social, digital and linear channels.

Flex Kitchen, is a short-form comedy series that debuts this week on Channel 4 Comedy YouTube as well as All 4, whilst shorter edits of each episode will be released across Channel 4 and Heinz’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

The social-first branded content series represents the first activity of its kind for original plant-pioneers, Heinz, and features the iconic brand’s plant-based, Made from Plants, products. These include Heinz favourites, such as Heinz Beanz and Heinz Tomato Ketchup. The series will also showcase Heinz Seriously Good Vegan Mayo, Heinz Beanz Bugerz, Heinz Plant Proteinz, Heinz Made for Veggiez sauce and more.

The new five-part show turns up the heat on comedians Alex Brooker, Kerry Godliman, Suzi Ruffell, Lou Sanders and Phil Wang, as they cook for some very demanding diners. Flex Kitchen will see how each comedian copes as they are forced to change up their go-to dish, when faced with their own hungry, but hard to please customers. What will they cook up when all they’ve got is their wits, some spare ingredients and a rather unhelpful talking microwave?

David Amodio, Deputy Head of Digital Innovation & 4Studio:

“We’re really excited to kick off 2022 with Heinz and bring viewers all the fun of Flex Kitchen. We have strong historical credentials in Food and Comedy so it’s great to be able to extend these on to our social platforms through this innovative collaboration – one of 4Studio’s most significant partnerships to date.’’

Channel 4 is the only UK broadcaster to offer a slate of social-first branded entertainment opportunities currently.