Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 19th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, January 19.

A reporter comes to do a story on Joseph’s disappearance but Bernie is humiliated when Dev is quick to point out that she is not his partner.

Meanwhile, Sally confides in Abi how she’s been keeping tabs on Tim, he’s currently at a hotel and she intends to have it out with him and his fancy piece. Spotting Tim in the hotel bar with a bottle of fizz and two glasses, Sally confronts him.

Later, Shona notes to Abi that Tim and Aggie have been spending quite a bit of time together recently.

Elsewhere, Yasmeen is still struggling to be around Zeedan and Alya; Faye and Emma despair to hear the crutch has been sent off for fingerprints.

Also, after raising awareness of the up-skirting, Amy and Summer are unimpressed to realise the school expects girls to wear shirts under their skirts.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Chas reads the small print.

Meanwhile, a car is tampered with.

Elsewhere, Dawn broods over the outcome of yesterday’s events.

Also, Mackenzie manages to nick Al’s phone.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The results of James’s bet with Damon are revealed, but with another gamble at play, will Scott be able to keep things from Liberty any longer?

Meanwhile, after discovering Shaq’s secret, Verity tries to convince him to come clean to Misbah. Shaq makes a drastic decision.

Elsewhere, Ethan’s behaviour takes a sinister turn. As he turns on Sienna and Ste, Sienna gives him a proposition.

Also, Donna-Marie flourishes in her new position at the garage, but when she offers her new boss some relationship advice, will she lead him in the wrong direction?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm