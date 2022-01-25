TV Highlights: From stolen drugs to a world on the brink of the modern age

Telly Today picks for January 25th…

The worst kind of copper…

When Carl Sweeney (Ian Hart), threatens to hurt Chris Carson’s (Martin Freeman) family, Chris is forced to continue the search for Casey (Emily Fairn) and the stolen drugs. But he is supposed to be mentoring his new nightshift partner, Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). She knows Chris’s reputation and believes he is the worst kind of copper, but after Chris saves her during a brutal assault she realises there may be more to him and his policing methods than meets the eye.

Casey, meanwhile, still has the drugs. But after she puts her trust in a friend, Carl comes ever closer to catching her. Chris realises the danger that she’s in, but can he get to Casey in time to warn her without arousing Rachel’s suspicions?

Chris races to an illegal party where Casey may be hiding out, but when he gets there she is nowhere to be found. As Rachel waits outside, she comes face to face with Carl who threatens her: could Chris’s relationship with a drugs dealer be about to come to light? And will Rachel have her suspicions about Chris being the worst type of copper confirmed?

The Responder, BBC One, 9 pm

Busy in Casualty…

Filmed during the autumn of 2020, the award-winning documentary series follows patients treated in the same 24-hour period at St George’s in south west London. Tonight its the second episode in the series.

The hospital has one of the busiest A&E departments in Britain – a place where stories of life, love and loss unfold every day. This episode explores the ingenious techniques the medical staff use to communicate complex information to patients. Forty-nine-year-old Nasly is brought into A&E with DKA, a life-threatening complication of diabetes. Her son Felipe is by her side and discusses Nasly’s struggle as a single mother in Colombia, and her eventual move to London in search of a better life. Charlie, who’s 72, has severe chest and back pains.

His complicated medical history is a challenge. Charlie’s daughter Louise describes becoming a mum at 17, and how Charlie helped her when she was most in need. Emergency nurse practitioner Alison is on a busy shift while explaining how her parents’ life in Iran, and the struggles they faced during the revolution, influenced her to get into medicine.

24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4, 9 pm

Back to the 1800s…

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost.

Against the backdrop of this transformation, the story begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott(Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbours, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon).

Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

The Gilded Age, Sky Atlantic, 9 pm