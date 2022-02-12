The Masked Singer Final: The last masks removed as Panda wins

The show reached the end of another series tonight on ITV.

The identities of all three finalists were finally revealed, while all 12 Masked Singers returned for a special group performance and there was also a one-of-a-kind set of duets. On tonight’s The Masked Singer the first to be revealed was Robobunny. He was unmasked and revealed to be Westlife crooner Mark Feehily, as guessed by Rita Ora.

“I love the fact that it is just all fun, the pretentiousness is taken out by the costumes but also there’s still space for a great vocal as well.” – Mark Feehily

In second place Mushroom who had dazzled her way through the competition to finish as runner-up and underneath the mask was tonight revealed to be operatic singing sensation Charlotte Church.

“I took on the challenge because I liked the idea of the show being entirely centered around the voice, and I haven’t sung in the public eye for quite some time now so it felt like the perfect opportunity. Also, I really wanted to design my own costume as I thought this would be very exciting to do, and it really was. ” – Charlote Church

Hosted by Joel Dommett, panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, have been keeping the guesses coming while the show also welcomed back last year’s winner Joss Stone.

It was Panda who stormed to victory, being revealed as Neighbours soap performer, turned global singing superstar, Natalie Imbruglia.

In a recap of who has been unmasked over the previous seven weeks… In week one it was Gloria Hunniford and Heather Small, followed by Will Young. Week three saw Pat Cash depart and in week four Tom Chaplin. Week five saw a double departure with Michael Owen and Jaime Winstone. Last week saw both Aled Jones and Michelle Williams unmasked.

“I did it for my son. He loves the character I chose. I also thought it would be fun to sing with a mask on, no need to spend hours in hair and make-up. I liked the idea of hiding my identity and putting on an accent to throw people off the scent. I guess it’s also an acting gig.” – Natalie Imbruglia

