Best on the Box Highlights

Channel 5 send Ben Fogle to Northumberland

February 15, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
Best on the Box choice for February 15th…

Ben travels to England’s most northerly coastline, Northumberland, to stay with 43-year-old Kezz and 40-year-old Nathalie.

Kezz and Nathalie are a couple who gave up a rock’n’roll lifestyle to become caretakers of a secluded wood. Ben helps the couple with their straw-bale house, gets a crash course in felling trees, learns the traditional art of charcoal-making, and discovers that no conversation is off limits with his fascinating hosts.

He finds out how these ‘wood wizards’ have created a sustainable business from the forest around them, and how nature, as well as transforming the woodland, is actually restoring them, too.

New Lives in the Wild, Channel 5, 9 pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 15th February

February 15, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 14th February

February 14, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pobol y Cwm: Gabriel’s christening | Rownd a Rownd: Romance for Cai?

February 13, 2022
Mike Watkins
Highlights Pick of the Plots

River City: Andrew and Scarlett reconnect

February 13, 2022
Shaun Linden