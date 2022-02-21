Waterloo Road pupils revealed

The young actors who will play the pupils on Waterloo Road were revealed by Adam Thomas on BBC’s Morning Live programme.

An image of the cast together on set during rehearsals has also been released. Waterloo Road begins filming today in Greater Manchester and is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Actors playing pupil characters have been announced as Adam Abbou (Time), joining the cast as Danny Lewis, Priyasasha Kumari (You Don’t Know Me) playing Samia Choudhry’ with Noah Valentine (The Bay) joining as Preston Walters. Adam Ali (Little America) has been cast as Kai Sharif while Alicia Forde joins as Kelly-Jo Rafferty, Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Masters Of The Air) cast as Dean Weever, Liam Scholes (Coronation Street) as Noel McManus and Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams.

Following in the family footsteps, Scarlett Thomas – Adam’s niece and daughter of former Waterloo Road star Tina O’Brien – has been announced as Izzy Charles, playing daughter to characters Donte and Chlo Charles.

Fellow junior student cast includes Summer Violet Bird playing Tonya Walters, Ava Flannery as Verity King, Thapelo Ray (Doctors) cast as Dwanye Jackson, Inathi Rozani (Biff and Chip) joining as Zayne Jackson, Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor playing Shola Aku with Sahil Ismailkhil as Norrulah Ashimi – who was talent scouted following a production research trip to a local Leeds school.

The news follows production’s recent casting announcements which included the likes of Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac joining the school’s staff and returning stars Angela Griffin (playing headteacher Kim Campbell) and Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths as Donte and Chlo Charles, which was revealed last month.

Waterloo Road returns to Manchester following the original series ending when it relocated to Scotland, with the North of the Border episodes proving a turn off for viewers. BBC One will be hoping to capture the success of the series early days set in a North West England school.