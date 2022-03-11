Steve Rosenberg promoted to Russia Editor for BBC News

Steve Rosenberg to become Russia Editor for BBC News.

Richard Burgess, Interim Senior Controller, News Content:

“Steve’s years of experience, in-depth knowledge and engaging broadcasting style have established him as one of the leading Russia specialist journalists in UK and global media. With audiences turning to the BBC in record numbers for factual independent information about the war in Ukraine, and the ongoing centrality of Russia in world affairs, we have decided that an On-Air Editor is the appropriate role to head up the coverage from Moscow.”

To further strengthen the BBC’s news coverage of the war in Ukraine, Steve Rosenberg has been appointed as Russia Editor, effective immediately. This is an expansion of the Moscow Correspondent role already held by Steve.

The war in Ukraine is one of the most significant stories of our time, and of enormous interest to our audiences in the UK and overseas, making it critically important that the BBC continues to provide explanation, insight and agenda-setting journalism.

Steve Rosenberg was born in London and moved to Moscow in 1991 to teach English. He worked as a journalist in Moscow before being appointed the BBC Moscow correspondent in 2003 – a position he later returned to after four years as the BBC Berlin correspondent between 2006 and 2010. His piano performances on social media have also become hugely popular with often a ‘Russian style’ put onto popular songs and theme tunes.

Steve Rosenberg, Russia Editor: