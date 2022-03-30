£13.4 million raised by ITV, STV and Global’s Concert For Ukraine

The funds have come in via sponsorship, advert revenue, ticket sales and public donations.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Hosted by Global radio presenters, Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton, the broadcast saw many emotive moments across the two hours with the live performances interspersed with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Throughout the broadcast, viewers were invited to make donations to the DEC appeal via text message.

The two-hour fundraiser event Concert for Ukraine took place, live from the Resorts World Arena Birmingham, and broadcast exclusively on ITV, STV, and several Global radio stations, such as Heart and Capital, with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment uniting to spread a message of hope and support.

Concert For Ukraine, ITV today announced, has so far raised £13.4 million from sponsorship, advertising revenue, ticket sales and public donations for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.