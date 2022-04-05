Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 5th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, April 5.

Linda causes a scene at the crematorium as she confronts her family about Janine. Furious, Shirley tells her that she is not welcome at the wake. At The Vic, Shirley gives Janine her respect for supporting Mick but warns her not to cross a line.

Sharon spots a very drunk Linda storming over to The Vic but intercepts her and invites her back to hers. Sharon tries to explain she needs a game plan to fight Janine but before she has a chance to finish, Linda rushes over to The Vic where she goes head to head with Janine.

Later, Mick thanks Janine for all her support and the pair kiss. However, Mick stops and tells Janine he wants to do this correctly. He needs to finalise the divorce with Linda then they can be together.

Meanwhile, Nancy is devastated by Linda’s actions and at Ruby’s, pours her heart out to Zack who misses his cooking competition to support her.

Elsewhere, Rocky and Kathy share a drink and begin to reconcile their relationship.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Bravely preparing to take the stand, Manpreet enlists Ethan’s help as she braces herself for the defence’s interrogation.

Meanwhile, Kim is enraged to hear Millie is too poorly to attend the christening.

Elsewhere, Vanessa is secretly pleased to have secured a dinner with Suzy.

Also, Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Donna-Marie realises how bad James’s gambling has become and his family stages an intervention, but is he ready to admit he needs help or will he lash out?

Meanwhile, after a row with Lizzie over her decision to keep seeing Sid, Honour starts to see reason. Lizzie pleads with her to talk to Dave, but will she be able to convince him?

Elsewhere, a character in Jack’s crime novel hits too close to home for Tony.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm