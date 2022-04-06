Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 6th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 6.

Frankie catches Janine and Mick almost kissing. A flustered Mick does his best to hide what was happening.

Sonia is shocked when Janine tells her about Mick and warns Janine that him and Linda are made for each other. With Sonia’s words on her mind, Janine ends things with Mick.

Later, Mick is furious when he overhears Linda having a go at Frankie. He tells Janine that it’s definitely over with him and Linda and he kisses her in public for all to see including Sharon.

Meanwhile, Harvey pushes Jean to tell Kathy the truth about what happened at the car lot. Jean’s rude attitude riles Kathy; Rocky is more forgiving but Jean mistakes his friendliness for flirting leading to an awkward encounter…

Elsewhere, Honey tries to deter Will from liking Jada.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

An excited Craig sets off for his first day back in the police force whilst Emma and Faye are daggers drawn over Jon. Jon demands answers and Faye blurts out that they are responsible for his grandad’s death – is this the end of the road for Faye and Emma?

A pale Faye emerges from the bathroom and tells Emma she thinks she is losing the baby. At the hospital, Craig and Faye await the scan results but are shocked by what they are told.

Meanwhile, Gary visits Laura in hospital and is shocked at her deterioration. With tears in her eyes, Laura admits that she’d give anything to be able to hug Kelly. Will Gary be able to make her wish come true?

Elsewhere, Beth and Sean tease Fiz about landing on her feet. Tyrone admits how much he misses her and the girls.

Also, Imran is determined to help Abi with her custody case, but Toyah reveals that he has been reported to the Solicitors’ Regulation Authority over it.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Manpreet and Wendy are worried about taking the stand.

Meanwhile, after much debate, Gabby and Kim reveal they’ve agreed to hold the christening tomorrow, but Gabby has an extra surprise for Kim as she sets off for somewhere.

Elsewhere, Nate is embarrassed that Chloe stayed the night at his and tries to dodge her attempts to spend more time together.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Still convinced that James can change, Donna-Marie extends an olive-branch.

Later, James arranges a family meeting at The Dog, but things are bittersweet as he makes some shocking announcements.

Meanwhile, Leela is forced to jump to Sid’s defence against Dave’s judgement, but a slip of the tongue reveals a dark moment in Sid’s past that he hadn’t told Lizzie.

Elsewhere, Sam bumps into Ethan at The Loft and has a revelation that could leave his uncle’s drug business in jeopardy.

Panicking, Ethan gives Sienna a tight deadline to wash their money. Later, he comes up with a business idea involving Liberty.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm