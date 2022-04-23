Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pobol y Cwm: Kath returns from hospital

April 23, 2022
Mike Watkins
No Comments
This week in Cwmderi

Kath returns from hospital to a warm welcome but the reality of the situation hits her hard. Meanwhile, Rhys is shocked when Olivia turns up in Cwmderi.

Rhys gives in to Olivia’s wishes and agrees to arrange a meeting with Lois. Over at Y Winllan, Sion’s elated to welcome the poet Iwan Ceiriog to his bookshop. Lois feels she has no other option but to leave Cwmderi following Rhys’ betrayal. Meanwhile, Mathew finds out who’s been stealing from APD.

Dychwela Kath o’r ysbyty i groeso mawr ond mae realiti’r sefyllfa’n ei tharo’n galed. Yn y cyfamser, mae Rhys yn synnu pan mae Olivia’n ymddangos yng Nghwmderi.

Mae Rhys yn ildio i ofynion Olivia ac yn cytuno i drefnu cyfarfod gyda Lois. Draw yn Y Winllan, mae Sion ar ben ei ddigon yn croesawu’r prifardd Iwan Ceiriog i’w siop. Teimla Lois nad oes ganddi unrhyw opsiwn ond gadael Cwmderi yn dilyn brâd Rhys. Yn y cyfamser, mae Mathew yn canfod pwy sydd wedi bod yn lladrata o APD.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.

 

 

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

River City: Stevie and his two dads come together for the DNA test

April 23, 2022
Shaun Linden
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 22nd April

April 22, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Lifestyle

Day Zero arrives on Prime Video to mark World Earth Day

April 21, 2022
James Ryder
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 21st April

April 21, 2022
Dominic Knight