Pobol y Cwm: Kath returns from hospital

This week in Cwmderi

Kath returns from hospital to a warm welcome but the reality of the situation hits her hard. Meanwhile, Rhys is shocked when Olivia turns up in Cwmderi.

Rhys gives in to Olivia’s wishes and agrees to arrange a meeting with Lois. Over at Y Winllan, Sion’s elated to welcome the poet Iwan Ceiriog to his bookshop. Lois feels she has no other option but to leave Cwmderi following Rhys’ betrayal. Meanwhile, Mathew finds out who’s been stealing from APD.

Dychwela Kath o’r ysbyty i groeso mawr ond mae realiti’r sefyllfa’n ei tharo’n galed. Yn y cyfamser, mae Rhys yn synnu pan mae Olivia’n ymddangos yng Nghwmderi.

Mae Rhys yn ildio i ofynion Olivia ac yn cytuno i drefnu cyfarfod gyda Lois. Draw yn Y Winllan, mae Sion ar ben ei ddigon yn croesawu’r prifardd Iwan Ceiriog i’w siop. Teimla Lois nad oes ganddi unrhyw opsiwn ond gadael Cwmderi yn dilyn brâd Rhys. Yn y cyfamser, mae Mathew yn canfod pwy sydd wedi bod yn lladrata o APD.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles. Omnibus on Sunday.