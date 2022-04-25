Chris and Rosie Ramsey head to BBC Two

Following the success of the #1 hit podcast Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed. the stars behind it are heading to BBC Two.

Real-life husband and wife Chris and Rosie Ramsey are bringing The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer next month.

This brand new six-part BBC series will see the always up-for-a-laugh, always startlingly honest pair joined each week by a celebrity couple to poke fun at life; growing up, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting and everything in between. With a host of other regular features and big star guests, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show promises late-night laughs and plenty of chances for viewers to get involved. Plus, of course, they’ll be asking the question that kick-started a thousand relationship re-evaluations… WHAT’S YOUR BEEF?

Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed. has seen over 100 million downloads to date, it spawned a Sunday Times #1 best-selling book and, in the run-up to Christmas, broke the Guinness world record for the biggest live podcast show – in London alone they sold out The O2 Arena, Wembley Arena and The Palladium, as well as other arenas around the UK including (of course) Newcastle Arena. The show has won multiple awards including Channel 4’s National Comedy Award for Best Podcast, Global’s Best Podcast Award and the British Podcast Listeners’ Choice Award.

An acclaimed stand-up comedian, Chris is in the last phase of a 97-date Covid-rescheduled, sell-out stand-up tour, his biggest to date. On TV Chris can be seen on the current series of Taskmaster, while he is well known as a semi-finalist of 2019’s Strictly Come Dancing, for hosting Little Mix: The Search, being a regular recurring host for The One Show, presenting The Chris Ramsey Show and hosting Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central. In 2019, Chris’ first live stand-up special Approval Needed was released on Amazon Prime Video.

Rosie became something of a social media sensation due to her brutally honest and relatable depiction of her everyday life and has appeared on many TV shows including, Strictly: It Takes Two, The Sara Cox Show, Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show, Married to a Celebrity: A Survival Guide and Parenting for Idiots. As a presenter, Rosie has co-hosted the drive-time show on Capital Radio in the North East.

Produced by Avalon for BBC Two, the series was commissioned by Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Entertainment. The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show will debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in mid-May.