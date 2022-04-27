More from ‘The Other One’ for BBC One

The Other One, the comedy about a girl called Catherine Walcott, and another girl called Catherine Walcott, returns for a second series.

Catherine ‘Cathy’ Walcott (Ellie White) and Catherine ‘Cat’ Walcott (Lauren Socha) only discovered one another existed after their Dad dropped dead. Having finally come to terms with the fact they are sisters, series two kicks off with them reeling from the news they also have a brother, Callum (Christopher Jeffers). And that Cathy just snogged him.

Creatives, Holly Walsh and Pippa Brown:

“We’re very much picking up where we left off – the new series starts the morning after the night before. After leaving the audience on the cliffhanger of Cathy snogging her brother, we now see the fall out of this massive revelation. Cat and Cathy have understandably different reactions: Cat desperately wants to see her new bro, whilst Cathy struggles to come to terms that she Frenchied a sibling.”

As Cathy struggles with the ethics of fancying a sibling, Cat is determined to welcome Callum to the family, while Callum isn’t sure what family means anymore.

Cat’s Mum, Marilyn (Siobhan Finneran), is furious to learn she wasn’t Colin’s only mistress and sets about tracking down his other secret lover Angela (Michele Austin), starting a chain of events that nobody expects. Meanwhile Cathy’s Mum Tess (Rebecca Front) decides to have some fun with her late husband’s legacy and embarks on an ill-advised luxury spending spree.

Creatives, Holly Walsh and Pippa Brown:

“This series has been a joy to work on from start to finish and we couldn’t be more excited to be back on the BBC. Our core cast – Ellie White, Lauren Socha, Rebecca Front and Siobhan Finneran – were so funny and collaborative and we couldn’t be more chuffed to have Christopher Jeffers and Michele Austin join the gang. We also welcomed back Amit Shah and Caroline Quentin who were, as ever, brilliant sports and fantastic performers.”