Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 27th April

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, April 27.

Harvey is stunned by Jean’s nonchalant attitude when he tells her that Aaron’s life is hanging in the balance and is even more taken a back when he sees her over the top wedding dress. With Harvey starting to realise Jean might be unwell, he tells her they need to slow things down.

Raging, Jean moves back in with the Slaters much to Stacey’s relief. However, Jean is still determined to get her happily ever after.

Meanwhile, after Janine gets into his head about Linda being a safeguarding issue for Ollie, Mick talks to his estranged wife about working in The Vic. When Zack and Nancy share the good news they have potentially found a restaurant, Janine tries to rattle Linda by opening a bottle of champagne.

Later, Mick is uncomfortable to hear from Billy that Janine has been revealing details of their private life.

Elsewhere, with Stuart still avoiding Roland, Rainie asks Bernie to help her look after him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

A defiant Max assures David and Shona that Daniel’s bluffing as he’s got too much to lose. But when Amy misreads one lad’s admiring glances, she throws a cup of coffee over him and has a meltdown believing he could have been the one to spike her drink.

Daniel tells David about Amy’s behaviour and tells him she needs to know the truth. Will Max come clean?

Meanwhile, Carla has some questions to answer when news of Jacobs new job at the factory gets out. Simon rails at her for her lack of loyalty.

Later, Simon calls at the factory and publicly shames Jacob for his violent, drug dealing past.

Elsewhere, Tim agrees to see a doctor about his impotence; Leanne shares her reservations about the wedding with Toyah.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Rhona plays mediator between a tearful April and Marlon.

Meanwhile, when Jai realises his wallet is missing, he and Laurel return to Take A Vow to search. When they find it down the back of a chair, they’re shocked to discover a tiny bag of drugs.

Priya and Laurel accuse Jai of owning the drugs.

Elsewhere, on moving-in day, Ethan begs Charles not to wind Marcus up – but will he be able to resist?

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

A shocking voicemail from John Paul leaves Olivia on edge, as she is forced to cover the tracks of her blackmail.

Luckily for her, John Paul is too hungover to remember his discovery, but he doesn’t stay that way for long as a comment from Prince triggers his memory.

At the park, John Paul exposes what he knows to Sally, but since it’s Olivia’s word against his, will she even listen to his accusation?

Meanwhile, Asher has a bone to pick with Sienna and Ste. As they work on a tight deadline to avoid consequences from Ethan’s boss, Ste and Sienna need to come up with a plan fast.

Elsewhere, Darren has a proposition for Luke, but when Cindy asks him to keep excitement to a minimum, will he be able to hold back?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm