Neighbours: Paul is the architect of his own downfall

There was big news yesterday when Neighbours announced some past faces will be back on Ramsay Street alongside fan favourites Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan. With Reg Watson’s most successful creation coming to an end in August producers of the Fremantle soap have said there will be ‘something for everyone spanning all generations of viewers from the opening scene in 1985 to the final episode – the 8,903rd episode’.

Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison:

“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close. Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Coming back from the 1980s are, Kylie Minogue as Charlene Robinson nee Mitchell, Jason Donovan as Scott Robinson, Ian Smith as Harold Bishop, Peter O’Brien as Shane Ramsay, Mark Little as Joe Mangle and Paul Keane as Des Clarke. From the 1990s its a g’day to Daniel MacPherson as Joel Samuels, Benjamin McNair as Mal Kennedy, Melissa Bell as Lucy Robinson and Lesley Baker as Angie Rebecchi.

From the 2000s Natalie Bassingthwaighte as Izzy Hoyland, Chris Milligan as Kyle Canning, Pippa Black as Elle Robinson, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Jordan Patrick Smith as Andrew Robinson and James Mason as Chris Pappas. And from more recent years there will be Olympia Valance as Paige Smith, Jodi Gordon as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond as Amy Williams, Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner, Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer as Yashvi Rebecchi and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis.

Monday: Caught in the middle of Harlow and Amy, Ned is in a bind. He turns to Roxy for counsel and realises it’s too messy to make it work with either of them. Needing a fresh start, he decides it’s time to leave Erinsborough. After her blow up with Harlow, Amy’s wiped out physically and emotionally. When she notices changes in her body, she privately panics. Ned’s decision to leave hits her hard, because based on what her body’s telling her, she’s pregnant.

Hendrix is frustrated about the Rodwells moving onto Ramsay Street, a constant reminder of his health crisis. He turns to his loved ones for support, but Wendy Rodwell seems to be everywhere… and her presence only makes him feel worse.

Tuesday: Having decided to leave Erinsborough, Ned’s doing the rounds to say goodbye. Unbeknownst to him, Amy’s worried that she’s pregnant. When her test is negative, they share a bittersweet goodbye, before he leaves for his fresh start in Sydney.

Nicolette sets out to Mallacoota to find Glen’s ex. She discovers that Glen was friends with a couple who had a daughter named Kiri, and relays this to Paul. He puts the pressure on John Wong, who finally cracks. Paul’s out for blood, and he’s about to spill Glen’s biggest secret. Terese is heartbroken to see another one of her kids move away. She wishes Ned well, and lets him know he’s always welcome in her house. Saddened by her empty house, Terese is once again comforted by the thought of Glen…

Wednesday: Ramsay Street is shocked to learn Glen is Kiri’s biological father. Overwhelmed, she turns to Chloe for support, and Nicolette refuses to take responsibility for her actions. Paul’s family berate him for his cruelty, while shattered Glen hits rock bottom…

An emotional Harlow wants to reconnect with her family, but Corey steers her away from them. His manipulation begins to attract suspicion from David, but Corey’s focused on bigger things. He’s clocked Freya going through a hard time – is this potentially his second target?

Thursday: Terese and Glen share a raw heart-to-heart that brings them closer than ever. Meanwhile, Paul’s guilt weighs on him, and he goes to apologise only to find Glen and Terese post-coital. He’s horrified to realise he’s the one who pushed them together…

A visit from Barbara helps answer some of Kiri’s questions, but nothing provides solace. Glen checks in, and after she breaks down, they finally talk. Are father and daughter taking the first steps towards reconnecting? When Hendrix has a coughing fit, Karl’s fatherly concern helps calm him down. Seeing this, Susan asks Karl to move back in, and he’s thrilled – until he realises he’s sleeping in the spare room. He still has a lot to make up for yet.

Friday: When Kiri learns it was Terese who spoke to Alan, she apologises to Glen – though she still isn’t ready to forgive him. Barbara leaves to salvage her marriage and Kiri stays behind, unable to face Alan. It’s looking like her ‘daddy issues’ are far from over…

Susan, Karl and Mackenzie try to keep Hendrix’s mind off of the Rodwells, fearful it will trigger him. When Zara clears the air with Sadie, she tries to do the same with Hendrix… and ends up learning of his condition. He begs her to stay quiet; will she be able to keep his secret? The Rodwells have moved onto Ramsay Street. While Sadie worries about the reception they’ll receive, Wendy has no doubts things will be fine if they make an effort and invites the neighbours to a barbecue.

