Pick of the Plots: Friday 13th May

Your Pick of the Plots for Friday, May 13.

Abi films Ben as he buys some drugs. Abi gives Ben a choice – admit that Imran paid him to lie or she’ll share the video with his boss and the police.

Meanwhile, Peter calls the Gazette and asks them to run an article about Mr Thorne’s unethical medical practices.

Peter calls on Aggie to look through NHS records for potential evidence but Aggie is reluctant to risk her job.

Elsewhere, Tyrone gives Fiz a lift home and she offers to show him round, is there a spark between the pair?

Also, Summer fails to contact Aaron; Tim lies to Sally about going to the doctors.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Moira issues an ultimatum.

Meanwhile, Harriet has a mission.

Elsewhere, Charity breaks the code.

Also, Faith is in need of love.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Settling into his new home, Eric locks himself in and vents his frustrations in writing, but he’s forced to The Dog by Verity when she invites him for a drink with her and Cleo.

Trying to get out of it, Eric invites Joel to The Dog at the same time, but what does he have up his sleeve? Later, a concerned Verity puts her foot in it when she brings up their dad.

Meanwhile, there’s hope for Mercedes as she finds out Bobby will be visiting the village to get his favourite comic, but will she get the chance to talk to him?

Elsewhere, Maxine asks Warren to move in with her, but he isn’t sure that is what he wants anymore. Later, Maxine gets dizzy and faints.

Also, a furious Serena refuses to talk to her parents.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm