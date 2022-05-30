BBC to mark 50 years of Pride

From music, history, documentary and entertainment, the BBC is bringing together a comprehensive collection of titles on TV and Radio that focus on the gay experience.

The season is to commemorate 50 years of Pride. On TV, programmes will run throughout June on BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four with titles available as a dedicated collection on iPlayer. Whilst Radio includes the Loud and Proud season on BBC Radio 6Music plus podcasts and series on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer:

“To mark the 50th Anniversary of Pride, we are bringing audiences a range of content across a multitude of genres. Whether you want to watch or listen live on TV or Radio, or dive into the collection on iPlayer or download on BBC Sounds, this comprehensive collection of LGBTQ+ content will begin on the BBC in June.”

On BBC Two, AIDS: In Our Own Words is a three-part documentary series that tells the story of the British AIDS crisis as it’s never been heard before. It will be broadcast to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of Terry Higgins, one of the first people to die of an AIDS-related illness in the UK.

When HIV emerged in Britain in the 80s, a small group of pioneering researchers began recording audio interviews with infected gay men and their friends. These interviews – a frank and intimate account of life at the heart of the AIDS epidemic – were archived at the British Library and have never been broadcast before. The series brings them to life by using young actors who lip sync to the original voice recordings.

For the next instalment of Amol Rajan Interviews, he will speak to legendary tennis player and social activist Billie Jean King about her life and career.

BBC Two will also air two music compilation programmes, LGBTQ at the BBC featuring performances from George Michael, Divine, Queen, Janelle Monae, Boy George, Hazell Deane, Cristine and the Queens, The Gossip, MNEK, KD Lang, Lil Nas X and more plus the 2019 celebratory compilation show, Pride Hits at the BBC.

Other content on BBC Two includes a repeat of Pride Live at the Apollo featuring comedians such as: Fern Brady, Desiree Burch, Alan Carr, Eddie Izzard, Joe Lycett, Zoe Lyons, Tom Allen, Stephen K Amos, Jen Brister, Julian Clary, Suzi Ruffell and Gina Yashere and the 2014 BBC film Pride, where gay activists supported the miner strike.

BBC Three will show the new series Big Proud Party Agency featuring Ryan Lanji, Teddy Edwardes and Christopher Mills who compete to throw epic events for best friends in need of a celebration. From surprise proposals and wrestling comebacks to the ultimate 18th, each episode sees the ‘party agents’ challenged to create an extravagant one-off event for someone with something important to commemorate.

BBC Three will also be airing LGBTQ+ titles including Olly Alexander: Growing Up Gay, Lily: A Transgender Story, Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud and series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

BBC Four will be showing two new documentaries including Into My Name: Storyville and Gateways Grind. Into My Name is a coming-of-age story about four friends who share important turning points in their lives and in their gender transitions.

Gateways Grind is the first ever documentary about the iconic Gateways Club, probably the most famous lesbian club in the world, to see and hear from the women who found friends, sex and love in a small basement club just off the Kings Road in swinging Chelsea.

Presented by well-known writer and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig who traces her first visit to the ‘Gates’ and follows the quest to commemorate its important place in lesbian history.

Also on BBC Four is Jeanette Winterson’s screenplay adaptation of her novel, Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, Mark Gatiss’ monologues Queers, Prejudice and Pride: The People’s History Of LGBTQ Britain, Coming Oot! A Fabulous History of Gay Scotland, Time and Again and Queer as Art.

BBC Four will also have a LGBTQ+ themed Friday music night.