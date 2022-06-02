Pick of the Plots: Thursday 2nd June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 2.

It’s a very special day in Albert Square as Mick and Linda prepare for the surprise visitors, Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, to arrive.

The residents throw themselves into the Jubilee celebrations.

At the Prince Albert, Mick shares some words for Tina before the talent competition begins. Rocky is downcast when his judges, including Sonia, fail to show and seeing how upset he is, Kathy pleads with Sonia to come over.

Outside, the partygoers can’t believe their eyes as Mick and Linda greet their special guests. In complete awe, Mick and Linda introduce Their Royal Highnesses to everyone and share a toast to Her Majesty The Queen.

Elsewhere, Linda is desperate to fix things and tries to get back the 50k from Denise. Sharon overhears forcing Linda to admit what has happened. Disgusted with Janine, Sharon gets her own back…

Also, Kathy talks to Jay about Ben’s predicament.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Abi and Kevin are taken in by the police for questioning.

Kelly tells the police that Imran was on his way to confess everything.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm

Nicola hatches a plan to spend some time with Jimmy when Bernice takes an interest in her council work.

Meanwhile, Jai opens up to Leyla about his addiction and admits that he still has his dealer’s number on a piece of paper. Leyla demands that he burns it as an act of catharsis. Is all as it seems or does Leyla have an ulterior motive?

Elsewhere, Brenda is worried about Faith. David shares his money worries with Eric.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Juliet ponders another stolen moment with Nadira whilst Peri is preoccupied with thoughts of her missing jacket. Later, she spots it on the Maaliks’ coat rack and comes to a shocking conclusion.

Troubled by something he has seen, Shaq begins to question Nadira’s commitment to him, but will he call off the wedding?

Later, after some advice from her dad, Nadira makes a drastic decision about her future.

Elsewhere, with the Youth Charity Boxing Match approaching, Felix helps the Hollyoaks teens to train.

Also, a blast from Vicky’s past lurks around the village.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm