Pick of the Plots: Thursday 30th June

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 30.

Ben and Jay are back from their holiday but it quickly becomes apparent to Kathy that Ben is still struggling. Ben reluctantly agrees to take Lexi to a Pride fair but as they get ready, Peter drops off a box of lost property and Lexi pulls out the shirt Lewis was wearing on the night of the attack.

Ben locks himself in the bathroom leaving Lexi distraught, while Peter’s nonchalant reaction doesn’t go down well with Kathy.

Meanwhile, Stacey interrogates Eve over Suki’s ex-husband and after Suki invites Eve for lunch to thank her for her support, Eve agrees Stacey can tell Kheerat.

As Eve meets Suki for lunch, she feels a spark between them and rushes to stop Stacey from talking to Kheerat. At the Panesar’s, Eve talks to Suki and leans in for a kiss.

Elsewhere, Kim boasts about her relationship with Howie but Patrick and Denise are taken back by her odd behaviour around him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Nicola enters full panic mode when she hears girls laughing outside and braces for the fight of her life, thinking her attackers have returned. Terrified, Nicola hits someone over the head.

Meanwhile, Billy is taken aback when Dawn states that she’s not ready for more children.

Elsewhere, David deflects when Victoria brings up plans for an expensive wedding. David is glad that Victoria buys his lie when he feigns his neck injury.

Also, Al and Chas clash, both jealous of the other’s relationship.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

When Ali gets a front cover spot on the newspaper, Yazz takes matters into her own hands to highlight his victims’ truth.

Meanwhile, Serena discovers that she has won a place on Team GB for the Commonwealth Games, but how will she tell her parents about her secret training?

Elsewhere, Maxine confides in Dave about her financial difficulties and he offers to help her financially using Serena’s athletic fund.

Also, as they prepare to sell up, Ste and Leela try their hand at redecorating.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm