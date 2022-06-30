Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 30th June

June 30, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, June 30.

Ben and Jay are back from their holiday but it quickly becomes apparent to Kathy that Ben is still struggling. Ben reluctantly agrees to take Lexi to a Pride fair but as they get ready, Peter drops off a box of lost property and Lexi pulls out the shirt Lewis was wearing on the night of the attack.

Ben locks himself in the bathroom leaving Lexi distraught, while Peter’s nonchalant reaction doesn’t go down well with Kathy.

Meanwhile, Stacey interrogates Eve over Suki’s ex-husband and after Suki invites Eve for lunch to thank her for her support, Eve agrees Stacey can tell Kheerat.

As Eve meets Suki for lunch, she feels a spark between them and rushes to stop Stacey from talking to Kheerat. At the Panesar’s, Eve talks to Suki and leans in for a kiss.

Elsewhere, Kim boasts about her relationship with Howie but Patrick and Denise are taken back by her odd behaviour around him.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Nicola enters full panic mode when she hears girls laughing outside and braces for the fight of her life, thinking her attackers have returned. Terrified, Nicola hits someone over the head.

Meanwhile, Billy is taken aback when Dawn states that she’s not ready for more children.

Elsewhere, David deflects when Victoria brings up plans for an expensive wedding. David is glad that Victoria buys his lie when he feigns his neck injury.

Also, Al and Chas clash, both jealous of the other’s relationship.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

When Ali gets a front cover spot on the newspaper, Yazz takes matters into her own hands to highlight his victims’ truth.

Meanwhile, Serena discovers that she has won a place on Team GB for the Commonwealth Games, but how will she tell her parents about her secret training?

Elsewhere, Maxine confides in Dave about her financial difficulties and he offers to help her financially using Serena’s athletic fund.

Also, as they prepare to sell up, Ste and Leela try their hand at redecorating.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 29th June

June 29, 2022
Dominic Knight
Best on the Box Highlights

One artist’s story in finding her freedom

June 29, 2022
Doug Lambert
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 28th June

June 28, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Monday 27th June

June 27, 2022
Dominic Knight