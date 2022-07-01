Soapworld

Home and Away introduce band ‘Lyrik’

July 1, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments
It’s music to Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) ears when four of her nearest and dearest friends turn up at her doorstep in Home and Away.

Bandmates Bob (Rob Mallett), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) – otherwise known as ‘Lyrik’ – are set to arrive in Summer Bay with a bang, surprising an unsuspecting Felicity and Tane with a kerbside concert outside the Parata house.   While Felicity is over the moon to be reunited with her city-slicker mates, a confused Tane is not sure what to make of the grand entrance, let alone the traveling musicians taking over his house.

“While they may all sing the same tune, it quickly becomes apparent that harmony within the band is wearing thin, and the cracks in Lyrik’s friendly front begin to show. ” – Channel 5

Keyboardist and soulful songwriter, Kirby, is in a rocky relationship with Bob, the band’s head-strong lead singer. Bob has big plans for the band and doesn’t think the sleepy seaside community of Summer Bay is deserving of their music. Eden and Remi are the best of friends but make a sport of teasing each other. Eden is Lyrik’s bass player and proud wild-child, while Remi takes his place as Lyrik’s loveable larrikin and groovy guitarist.

But as the band prepares to take Summer Bay by storm, it becomes clear that not everyone is as thrilled with Lyrik’s arrival, including a startled Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) who is gob-smacked to see a face from his past. Does the Bay’s resident cop share a secret connection with one of Lyrik’s members?

Lyrik will make their debut on UK screens from August, tune into 5Star and Channel 5 to see how Lyrik settle into life in the Bay as they hit the high notes and ruffle a few feathers along the way.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Soapworld

EastEnders reveals first look at the Square’s first drag queen

June 30, 2022
Lynn Swift
Soapworld

EastEnders return for Laila Morse

June 28, 2022
Lynn Swift
Soapworld

Night of soul-searching for Chas and Cain in Emmerdale

June 27, 2022
Dominic Knight
Soapworld

EastEnders star Maddy Hill leaves role as Nancy Carter

June 23, 2022
Lynn Swift