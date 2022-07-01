Home and Away introduce band ‘Lyrik’

It’s music to Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) ears when four of her nearest and dearest friends turn up at her doorstep in Home and Away.

Bandmates Bob (Rob Mallett), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) – otherwise known as ‘Lyrik’ – are set to arrive in Summer Bay with a bang, surprising an unsuspecting Felicity and Tane with a kerbside concert outside the Parata house. While Felicity is over the moon to be reunited with her city-slicker mates, a confused Tane is not sure what to make of the grand entrance, let alone the traveling musicians taking over his house.

“While they may all sing the same tune, it quickly becomes apparent that harmony within the band is wearing thin, and the cracks in Lyrik’s friendly front begin to show. ” – Channel 5

Keyboardist and soulful songwriter, Kirby, is in a rocky relationship with Bob, the band’s head-strong lead singer. Bob has big plans for the band and doesn’t think the sleepy seaside community of Summer Bay is deserving of their music. Eden and Remi are the best of friends but make a sport of teasing each other. Eden is Lyrik’s bass player and proud wild-child, while Remi takes his place as Lyrik’s loveable larrikin and groovy guitarist.

But as the band prepares to take Summer Bay by storm, it becomes clear that not everyone is as thrilled with Lyrik’s arrival, including a startled Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) who is gob-smacked to see a face from his past. Does the Bay’s resident cop share a secret connection with one of Lyrik’s members?

Lyrik will make their debut on UK screens from August, tune into 5Star and Channel 5 to see how Lyrik settle into life in the Bay as they hit the high notes and ruffle a few feathers along the way.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.