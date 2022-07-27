Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 27th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, July 27.

Chloe the social worker visits Kevin to question him about Abi and Alfie. Jack is sullen as Kevin tries to impress her. Stephen picks up his car after Aaron fixes it, but is soon back shouting the odds as the car breaks down. As Aaron takes a call and has to rush off, Kevin is left to deal with Stephen.

As Kevin sets about fixing Stephen’s car, first Jack, then Abi, call his mobile and Stephen threatens to take his business elsewhere. The pressure finally getting to him, Kevin loses his temper and picking up a wrench, starts smashing up Stephen’s car.

Abi calls at Number 13, and flinging her arms round Kevin, tells him how much she’s looking forward to moving back home tomorrow. Kevin masks his anxiety.

Meanwhile, a nervous Summer starts her new job at the factory. Beth makes snide remarks while Sally does her best to put Summer at her ease.

Later, Aaron tells Summer that he was jumped on by some lads on his way home and shows her his bruises. Summer is shocked.

Elsewhere, Audrey admits that she doesn’t want to reopen the salon.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Amelia has the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Sandra has Rishi where she wants him as he sheepishly offers her an envelope of money to make up for his behaviour.

Elsewhere, Gabby is pleased to have Liv’s support.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7.30pm

Heated words from Juliet leave Nadira questioning whether there is passion in her relationship with Shaq. Later, Nadira tests the theory with a kiss…

Meanwhile, it’s revealed to Lizzie that Juliet hasn’t been faithful in her relationship, but will she tell Peri?

Elsewhere, Serena tries to rack her brain on why Imran isn’t interested in taking the next step with her, but will she find an answer?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm