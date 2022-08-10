A decade of ‘Operation Yewtree’ to be marked with documentary

Curious Films to explore impact of Operation Yewtree for Channel 4.

This year marks ten years since the launch of Operation Yewtree, a police investigation that put some of Britain’s biggest entertainers in the dock for historic sex crimes. Now, Channel 4 has commissioned Curious Films to produce a landmark documentary about the operation’s lasting impact on the country’s values, attitudes and culture.

The Accused: National Treasures On Trial features three figures accused by Operation Yewtree or one of the subsequent investigations it spawned, three men who were accused but either never arrested, charged or never convicted: Sir Cliff Richard, radio DJ Paul Gambaccini and former Pop Idol judge and DJ Neil Fox.

Led by their personal stories and experiences of being investigated, while in the full glare of the national media, including video diaries recorded with Paul Gambaccini and Neil Fox at the time, the documentary explores the immediate and longer-lasting impact the process had on them, their families, careers and reputations, as well as examining the wider legacy of Yewtree through their eyes.

The documentary also hears from some of those close to the police investigation, along with journalists who were involved in the national conversation surrounding Yewtree.

Lee McMurray, commissioning editor, Factual Entertainment, Channel 4: