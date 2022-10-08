In celebration of Geordie Shore: The Reunion – lets learn some ‘Geordie’

With Geordie Shore: The Reunion now back on our screens bringing back the majority of the cast from its golden era from 2011-2013, now’s the time to learn essential Geordie slang.

ATV Today’s Mike Watkins, from the North East, has overlooked this feature devised by the team at Preply and having met his approval – and a few of his own additions – he says this is a good start as a guide to Geordie slang.

He notes, ‘Geordie language is quite something. There are books on how to speak the Tyneside lingo, celebratory merchandise and a series of comedy audio programmes by legendary North East broadcaster Mike Neville – who was regionally the face of both BBC (1964-96) and ITV (1962-64/1996-2005) local news for over 40 years and appeared on network programmes such as BBC Breakfast News, Nationwide, Open Air and Come Dancing.’

So gan grab ya’sell a cup of tea like an enjoy this bit of fun, its in fine fettle wor pet.

Wye-aye (pron. Why-eye)

One of the most widely-used phrases in Geordie Shore, “wye-aye” is the Geordie way of saying a very positive “yes”, or “of course”.

It could be a response to “You coming to the pub tonight?” with “Wye-aye man!”

Divvin’t (Pron. Div-in-t)

Divvin’t is quite simply Geordie for ‘do not’. This line “divvin’t be a divvy man” means “don’t be stupid fella”

Another example, “Divvin’t be puttin’ that can a’ Broon (Ale) doon there, its propa likely to fa-ll off wor kid” – “don’t put your can of Brown Ale down there, it is most likely to fall off.”

Howay (pron. How-way)

Another common Geordie slang term, “howay” is another way of saying “come on” or “hurry up”. If someone is late for something, you urge them to hurry up with “Howay man!”

Haddaway (pron, Had-a-way)

This usually is spoken when someone disbelieves the information they’ve just been informed of.

“Haddaway and shite man”

Canny (pron. Can-knee)

Canny usually refers to something being good, nice or pleasant. It can refer to an object or a person, with the personified use being similar to the term “sound”.

When referring to a nice person, “Yeah he’s canny him like.”

Clamming (pron. Clam-in)

Clamming is the Geordie word for being very hungry.

A very hungry geordie might say “I’m proper clamming me”.

Radge (pron. Rad-je)

Radge is geordie slang to describe someone who you might refer to as mad or crazy.

If you see someone shouting at someone you might say “He’s proper radge him.”

Toon (pron. T-oo-n)

Toon is a well known Geordie phrase, it just means town but said in their accent and a dropped W. Mainly used in the context of going out as in “Let’s go oot on the toon.”

Nowt (pron. Now-t)

Geordies use the word nowt basically as a shortened version of the word nothing.

It can be used in the context of “Bored me, got nowt to do.”

Gan / Gannin’ (pron. G-an)

Gan, like nowt is a shortened term, but this time for the word going. If you’re going to the shop, you instead say “I’m gannin’ doon the shop me.”

Wor (pron. Wo-re)

Wor is a geordie term that simply means our, most commonly used in personified use.

For example, instead of saying “my girlfriend/boyfriend” they might instead say “wor lass/lad”.

Belta (pron. Bell-tar)

Belta is a term used to describe something is great or amazing, in a very exaggerated way. If you’ve been to the cinema and really enjoyed a film, you might say “That film was an absolute belta!”