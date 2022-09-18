Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Sunday 18th September

September 18, 2022
Dominic Knight
No Comments

Your Pick of the Plots for Sunday, September 18.

Gary’s not happy as Sharon visits Kelly to celebrate her engagement. Gary begs Sharon not to ruin Kelly’s life by revealing he killed her dad. But when Aadi lets slip about Kelly’s kidnap ordeal, and then Kelly asks Gary to give her away at the wedding, Sharon’s horrified.

Kelly receives a hold-all of her mum’s things, which she left in Spain. As she scrolls through a digital camera, she’s shocked to see the holiday dated as June 17, 2019, the date her dad was murdered.

Returning home, Kelly shows Gary the photos, asserting she wants to know who really killed her dad. Is the game up for Gary?

Meanwhile, in the court, the jury delivers their verdict. Spider announces that he intends to stick around.

Elsewhere, Glenda starts her first shift behind the bar, while Daisy goes all out to persuade Jenny that she’d be the perfect manager. As Stephen scams Glenda, making out she gave him the wrong change, will it play in Daisy’s favour?

Also, Alya and Stu meet with a solicitor who specialises in miscarriages of justice.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7pm

Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them.

Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus’s apprentice.

Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.30pm

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Friday 16th September

September 16, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 15th September

September 15, 2022
Dominic Knight
Highlights Pick of the Plots

Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 14th September

September 14, 2022
Lynn Swift
Best on the Box Broadcasting Highlights

Royal programming continues on the BBC and ITV

September 13, 2022
ATV Today