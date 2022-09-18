Pick of the Plots: Sunday 18th September

Your Pick of the Plots for Sunday, September 18.

Gary’s not happy as Sharon visits Kelly to celebrate her engagement. Gary begs Sharon not to ruin Kelly’s life by revealing he killed her dad. But when Aadi lets slip about Kelly’s kidnap ordeal, and then Kelly asks Gary to give her away at the wedding, Sharon’s horrified.

Kelly receives a hold-all of her mum’s things, which she left in Spain. As she scrolls through a digital camera, she’s shocked to see the holiday dated as June 17, 2019, the date her dad was murdered.

Returning home, Kelly shows Gary the photos, asserting she wants to know who really killed her dad. Is the game up for Gary?

Meanwhile, in the court, the jury delivers their verdict. Spider announces that he intends to stick around.

Elsewhere, Glenda starts her first shift behind the bar, while Daisy goes all out to persuade Jenny that she’d be the perfect manager. As Stephen scams Glenda, making out she gave him the wrong change, will it play in Daisy’s favour?

Also, Alya and Stu meet with a solicitor who specialises in miscarriages of justice.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7pm

Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them.

Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus’s apprentice.

Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch.

Emmerdale, ITV, 6.30pm