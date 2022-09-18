Channel 4 discover the secret world of ice cream

Best on the Box choice for Sunday, September 18th.

The Secret World Of… returns for a new series, telling more fascinating stories of the fierce battles between Britain’s biggest brands and the rivalries that have driven them.

In this second series industry titans behind multimillion-pound businesses reveal what it takes to stay one step ahead and beat the competition.

In this first episode of five, Jo Brand tells the nostalgic story of how we fell in love with ice cream, as we peek behind the curtain of our favourite frozen delights. The heavyweights of the industry reveal the battles fought to dominate our freezers, from the earliest innovations of Wall’s and Lyons Maid to the sophistication of Mars and the introduction of high-end luxury from Haagen-Dazs to Ben & Jerry’s.

The next episode will be available as a first look on All 4 after the transmission tonight on Channel 4.

The Secret World Of Ice Cream airs at 8.05 pm tonight on Channel 4 directly after a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.