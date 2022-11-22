Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 22nd November

Linda is shocked when she sees Janine being loaded into an ambulance. Despite their differences, Linda misses her appointment with Murray to be by Janine’s side as they rush to the hospital.

Back at The Vic, Sharon reminds Mick to be sensitive around Linda when it comes to him and Janine. The pub is full of football fans and Mick doesn’t hear his phone ringing. When Shirley finds Mick’s phone his stomach turns to learn what’s happened.

Meanwhile, Ben is concerned about keeping Lexi in the dark as Lola struggles with the impacts of her treatment. Jay, Billy and Ben encourage Lola to tell Lexi she still has cancer but she snaps and storms off. Ben follows pressures her into telling Lexi what’s going on, warning her Lexi will pick-up on it.

Elsewhere, rushed off her feet, Kathy is irritated when Rocky is more concerned with Harvey than helping her. Realising his error, Rocky rushes to the chippy and enlists Freddie and a reluctant Bobby’s helps to deep fry some cupcakes Kathy is struggling to sell. His plan backfires.

Bobby gives Rocky some insight into Kathy, and Rocky has yet another idea.

Also, after a tense encounter with Suki and Nish, Stacey shares her concerns with Eve, questioning if Suki needs help.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Chloe confronts Priya over the house Al purchased.

Later, panic rises when Amba goes missing.

Meanwhile, David feels wretched after reading a fixed penalty notice addressed to Victoria.

Elsewhere, Samson feels betrayed when he sees Lydia, Sam, Dan, Amelia and baby Esther together in the café.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7pm