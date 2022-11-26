Will Ash joins the cast of Emmerdale

Will Ash will be joining the Dingle family this Christmas, playing Caleb Miligan, a well connected, successful businessman.

Cain, played by Jeff Hordley, is in for a surprise when his long-lost brother Caleb shows up unannounced. The reunion is far from happy as Caleb has many difficult questions he would like Cain to answer.

With Caleb’s arrival, things will become even more strained between Cain and Chas (Lucy Pargeter), as Cain has kept Caleb’s existence a secret from her since they were teenagers.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said of the new arrival:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the Village. It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team. Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought? What secrets from the past will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?

“Caleb’s arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

Will has a variety of television and film credits, most notably playing the roles of Christopher Mead in Waterloo Road and Steve Robinson in Clocking Off.

The actor said of his latest role:

“I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show. Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them. Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Emmerdale is currently releasing a weeks’ worth of episodes on ITVX every Monday due to the World Cup.