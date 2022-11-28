GREAT! to launch romance-themed movie channel

GREAT! romance, a brand-new, free-to-air, TV channel dedicated to bringing feel-good, romance films to TV screens, all day, every day, is launching on Thursday 5th January 2023.

The channel will offer some great romance movie choices each day, as well as special stories with themes such as Wedding Season, Meet the Parents, Your Faces of Romance, and First Dates.

Some of the titles slated for an airing include:

Designed with Love . Fashion designer Skye sets up a new business, but she can’t do it alone. Help comes in the form of handsome entrepreneur Jason. As they work together, Skye and Jason find they have more in common than they thought; could it be love?

. Fashion designer Skye sets up a new business, but she can’t do it alone. Help comes in the form of handsome entrepreneur Jason. As they work together, Skye and Jason find they have more in common than they thought; could it be love? Love on Ice . Starring Andrew Walker, a former figure-skating champion gets a second chance for glory when a young coach sees greatness in her.

. Starring Andrew Walker, a former figure-skating champion gets a second chance for glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. Surprised by Love . Hilarie Burton stars as a young businesswoman who tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her current boyfriend, but then finds herself falling for an old high school flame.

. Hilarie Burton stars as a young businesswoman who tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her current boyfriend, but then finds herself falling for an old high school flame. Double Wedding . Twins Deanna and Danielle Warren post their profiles on a dating website and unintentionally start seeing the same guy who believes they are one and the same person!

. Twins Deanna and Danielle Warren post their profiles on a dating website and unintentionally start seeing the same guy who believes they are one and the same person! All Yours . Cass is a widowed mother of two and driven lawyer, who’s in desperate need of a nanny. She hires Matt, a handsome, single, family friend whose chilled style changes the family’s intense schedule. Does Cass, played by Nicolette Sheridan, realise she needs to adjust her life’s focus?

. Cass is a widowed mother of two and driven lawyer, who’s in desperate need of a nanny. She hires Matt, a handsome, single, family friend whose chilled style changes the family’s intense schedule. Does Cass, played by Nicolette Sheridan, realise she needs to adjust her life’s focus? All Things Valentine . A blogger who’s always had terrible luck on Valentine’s days meets a handsome vet but then finds out he’s the one leaving cutting comments on her romantic stories.

. A blogger who’s always had terrible luck on Valentine’s days meets a handsome vet but then finds out he’s the one leaving cutting comments on her romantic stories. Love at First Glance. Starring Adrian Grenier and Amy Smart, where a woman dumped by her fiancé for being unadventurous sets out to prove him wrong and tracks down a handsome stranger whose mobile phone she’s found.

GREAT! romance will replace GREAT! movies Christmas and will be available from 5th January on Freeview 51, Freesat 303, Sky 319 and Virgin 424.